Fresh snow brings visitors to Shaver Lake

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A weekend storm brought more than half a foot of snow to Shaver Lake, and visitors followed.The charred land left behind by the Creek Fire, which was contained late last week, is now covered in a blanket of snow."It said it snowed and we were like alright, gotta get out of the house and do something," said Zachary Hill, a San Luis Obispo resident."Most of the time people are coming to our area, and now we're turning around and using the highway in the opposite direction," said Darron Hill.Their family made the drive and were one of many cars pulled to the side of Highway 168 and using turnouts to put chains on their tires. That use of a turnout is allowed, but parking in a turnout to play in the snow is discouraged by the California Highway Patrol.If you park on the side of the road, the CHP asks you to get as far to the right as possible and make sure your entire vehicle is to the right of the fog line."The closer you are to traffic, the more that you're putting yourself or your passengers in harm's way. So if you are up there trying to enjoy that snow, make sure you're aware of your surroundings, move yourself as far away from that traffic as possible," said Mike Salas with the CHP.Snow parks and the Sierra National Forest remain closed to the public, but for families who have been stuck at home for months, the fresh snowfall was a good excuse to get out and enjoy."It's nice to just be out and breathe air other than the inside of your house," Darron Hill said.Drivers are required to have chains in their vehicles if they head up the mountain, even if they don't end up using them.