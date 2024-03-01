Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department prepares ahead of storm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Still too warm for snow and no rain just yet. A timelapse video on Thursday shows clouds moving across the sky about Shaver Lake and wind whipping through the town as the Volunteer Fire Department prepares for weather-related calls.

It's not the snow they're focused on.

"For us right now I think the winds are the main threat," said Fire Chief Steve McQuillan.

McQuillan said they're anticipating a lot of calls for downed powerlines and trees.

Just last month, the fire department responded after a tree fell on a car with two people inside injuring them both.

McQuillan says of the 18 volunteers they have 8 are staying in town for the weekend ready to respond to any calls that may come in. Thursdday night, they'll prepare by putting snow chains on all four of their trucks.

While trying to stay warm, McQuillan wants people to take precautions.

If you plan on using your fireplace, make sure it is cleaned out and dispose of hot coals properly.

"People put the coals into plastic buckets which we've had now twice in the last month take place and the plastic bucket melts and the coals burn through the floor or through the deck and we have a fire," said

Pay close attention if you use propane to heat your house.

McQuillan says snow broke some propane lines last year, so he recommends getting a cover for your propane tank and maintaining access to the line so it can be reached easily by first responders. You also need to act quickly if something goes wrong.

"If you're up here during a snowstorm like this and you do smell propane inside the house," said McQuillan. "Please, that's an immediate 911 call, open the windows, open the doors, and get out."

If there is a lot of snow on the ground, McQuillan and his team may not be able to respond to fires quickly -- if at all.

Meanwhile, people in town are eager to take advantage of the fresh snow for skiing.

"We plan to ski tomorrow, in fact we enjoy skiing powder," said Kevin Lester. "People that ski really enjoy blizzard skiing."

McQuillan said don't drive up here unless you have four-wheel drive and snow chains and if you do plan on coming up be prepared with enough food and supplies for several days and maybe bring a portable generator.

