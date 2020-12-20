Man and woman shot and killed at party in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed at a party in central Fresno.The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning at an apartment complex near Cedar and Dakota.Investigators say a suspect started shooting several rounds into an apartment unit before taking off from the scene.The gunfire hit a man and a woman -- both in their 20s. Authorities have identified them as 28-year-old Jamonte Perry and 22-year-old Mia Bass.Officers still don't have a clear suspect description.