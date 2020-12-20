Man and woman shot and killed at party in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed at a party in central Fresno.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning at an apartment complex near Cedar and Dakota.

Investigators say a suspect started shooting several rounds into an apartment unit before taking off from the scene.

The gunfire hit a man and a woman -- both in their 20s. Authorities have identified them as 28-year-old Jamonte Perry and 22-year-old Mia Bass.

Officers still don't have a clear suspect description.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News