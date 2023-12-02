2 men dead, 2 injured in Central Fresno shooting

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central Fresno that killed two men and injured two others Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central Fresno that killed 2 people and injured 2 others.

It happened shortly before 4:20 a.m. Saturday near Olive and Cedar Avenues.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call and, once they arrived, found four people with gunshot wounds.

Two men, ages 41 and 30, died from their injuries, and two men, ages 37 and 38, are in critical condition.

Police say there was a small gathering involving the four victims when someone unidentified joined, and shots were fired.

Suspect information has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

