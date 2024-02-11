Late night shooting and crash injures two people

Shooting and crash injures two people on Saturday night in West Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.

Police say they received a call just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday to get a vehicle following another vehicle when shots were fired.

Officers responded to Shields and Brawley Avenues in West Central Fresno, where they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and expected to recover.

Shortly after, officers also responded to a car crash about three blocks away at Ashlan and Blythe Avenues, where they found another person connected to the shooting.

That person was taken to a hospital for car crash-related injuries.

The cause of the shooting and crash are under investigation.