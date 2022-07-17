Fresno Police respond to reports of shots fired at River Park, no victims found

The Fresno Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired at River Park in North Fresno.Officials say they received reports of a shooting near the Famous Footwear around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.Multiple officers responded to the scene and are investigating.As of 8:30 p.m. officials said no victims were reported.Fresno Police say this was not an active shooter situation.This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.