The Fresno Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired at River Park in North Fresno.
Officials say they received reports of a shooting near the Famous Footwear around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Multiple officers responded to the scene and are investigating.
As of 8:30 p.m. officials said no victims were reported.
Fresno Police say this was not an active shooter situation.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
Fresno Police respond to reports of shots fired at River Park, no victims found
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News