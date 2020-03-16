Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for man and woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police has confirmed that one man was shot and killed in southwest Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to call just before 5 p.m. near Thorn Ave. and San Joaquin St and found the man in the front yard of a house.

Efforts were made to keep the man alive, but authorities say the man died at the hospital.

Authorities say they are looking for a man and woman, adding that they do not know if the shooting was gang-related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News