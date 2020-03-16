Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for man and woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police has confirmed that one man was shot and killed in southwest Fresno Sunday afternoon.Authorities responded to call just before 5 p.m. near Thorn Ave. and San Joaquin St and found the man in the front yard of a house.Efforts were made to keep the man alive, but authorities say the man died at the hospital.Authorities say they are looking for a man and woman, adding that they do not know if the shooting was gang-related.