Man accused of firing shot at El Tarasco restaurant in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested after police said he opened fire at a restaurant in Visalia.Officials say two men left El Tarasco on Main Street on Monday.As they drove away, Michael Wessel fired a shot toward the restaurant, police said.No one was hurt. Officials say the bullet hit a parked car and the building.On Tuesday, investigators found Wessel driving near Caldwell and Linwood and took him into custody.Detectives later found the gun used in the shooting at a home in Visalia. Police are still working to determine a motive.Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.