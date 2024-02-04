WATCH LIVE

One injured in Visalia shooting near apartment complex

Sunday, February 4, 2024 7:46PM
One person shot near apartment complex in Visalia on Sunday morning.

VISALIA, Calif. -- The Visalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Police say it happened before 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Goshen Avenue near Jacob Street.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and a short time later learned someone showed up at Kaweah Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Police have released little information about the victim but say their injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating what led up to the gunfire.

