One injured in Visalia shooting near apartment complex

VISALIA, Calif. -- The Visalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday morning.
Police say it happened before 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Goshen Avenue near Jacob Street.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired and a short time later learned someone showed up at Kaweah Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Police have released little information about the victim but say their injuries are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made, and police are investigating what led up to the gunfire.