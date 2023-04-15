  • Full Story

1 person hospitalized following shooting in west central Fresno

Saturday, April 15, 2023 11:09PM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in west-central Fresno.

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies were called to Princeton and Valentine Avenues just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the nearby Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Society was having a festival at the time.

Valetine Avenue is currently shut down as investigators try to learn what lead up to the shooting.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

