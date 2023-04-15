1 person hospitalized following shooting in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in west-central Fresno.

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies were called to Princeton and Valentine Avenues just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the nearby Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Society was having a festival at the time.

Valetine Avenue is currently shut down as investigators try to learn what lead up to the shooting.

