New home decor store opens in Old Town Clovis

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're working on a fresh start or hoping to add a statement piece to a room, Shoppe at the Avenue is offering a variety of options to help your house feel like home.

Owner Andrea Van Groningen has been staging homes for almost eight years. The looks she's curated for vacant homes garnered a following that she's brought under one roof in Old Town Clovis.

She says, "We furnish, decorate and bring them to life. It really creates a great feeling for the buyers. We often get asked to make other peoples home's feel the same way that cozy inviting aesthetically pleasing place. Each piece, I've hand-selected in this shop and it's not in here, I wouldn't have it in my own home."

Her eye for interior design can be seen in each conversation piece found throughout the store.

Van Groningen says, "We have vintage artifacts from all over the world. We have French crocs, we have African beads, those real special touches that make your home feel more intentional.

Pottery and kitchen items intended to elevate your everyday living.

While she says there's nothing wrong with owning mass-produced pieces, Andrea hopes to bring personality to your home with vintage art and photographs.

If you're looking to Shoppe at the Avenue, you can do so Tuesdays through Saturdays starting at 10 am.

Shoppe at the Avenue is located at 453 Pollasky Avenue.
