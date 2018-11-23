GIFT IDEAS

Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know to find the perfect gift

Here are non-traditional gift ideas to help you shop for that person who ''doesn't need anything.'' (Shutterstock)

From looking for the gift for someone who ''doesn't need anything'' to a look at the hot new tech gifts, here are all the gift guides and tips you need this holiday season.

GIFT GUIDES

Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: Popular gift guide is larger than ever with 50 under $50

Tech gift guide 2018: This year's hottest gifts for gadget lovers
Danny Mavromatis has 11 gifts for holiday 2018 will delight any technology lover on your list and fit into any budget.

What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'

Ideas to do your holiday shopping while benefiting others

GIFTING TRENDS

Aldi sells wine and cheese Advent calendars for adults to count down to Christmas

Furby, Tickle Me Elmo and Hatchimals: The must-have holiday toys of yesteryear

MORE GIVING TIPS AND TRICKS
Here's how you can send your letter to Santa and help a good cause

BBB: Facebook 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
