Sierra Cider posts Trudy the Pig's reaction to the snow

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sierra Cider shared this adorable video of Trudy trudging through the fresh snow yesterday in Mariposa.

The business located on Meadow Lane serves up hard ciders, gives tours of its apple orchard and also operates a petting zoo.

That's where Trudy takes center stage, especially in the snow.