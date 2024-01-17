Sierra Nut House closing original location in northeast Fresno

The family-run business first opened back in 1969. The location at Blackstone and Nees will remain open.

If you've lived in the Central Valley for a while, you're likely familiar with the Sierra Nut House in Fresno.

If you've lived in the Central Valley for a while, you're likely familiar with the Sierra Nut House in Fresno.

If you've lived in the Central Valley for a while, you're likely familiar with the Sierra Nut House in Fresno.

If you've lived in the Central Valley for a while, you're likely familiar with the Sierra Nut House in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've lived in the Central Valley for a while, you're likely familiar with the Sierra Nut House in Fresno.

It's a place to go for locally grown nuts, dried fruits and other snacks.

They also ship products all over the world.

The family-run business first opened back in 1969.

This Friday, they will close their original location at Sierra and Chestnut in northeast Fresno.

Owners say it's been a "great pleasure" to serve the community from their farm location for over 50 years.

They also say this is not the end of the story for the Sierra Nut House.

The location at Blackstone and Nees in the Villagio Shopping Center will remain open.