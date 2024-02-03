Sierra Pacific opens new Orthopedic Urgent Care

Patients now have the option of an urgent care visit at Sierra Pacific's new Orthopedic Urgent Care.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Imagine your child's wrist is in pain after playing in the jungle gym.

Your first thought might be a visit to the emergency room, but that could require a long wait.

"We provide treatment for various sports injuries: sprains, sprains, fractures, ligament tears," says Dr. Anirudh Sharma. "We are also helping folks who have chronic pain such as arthritis, pain in their hips, knees, ankles, elbows, shoulders, and we try to help them quite a bit."

Dr. Sharma runs the urgent care.

He says it's important for patients not to delay being seen when it comes to muscle, bone or joint injuries.

The longer you wait could lead to a costly treatment.

"We can give them adequate diagnosis, treatment and have them returned faster, as opposed to taking them longer -- having them have multiple visits to different providers," he said. "Everything is in-house, and we try to get them back to their activities fast."

With no appointment, patients can get an x-ray, a consultation and a customized treatment plan by Dr. Sharma.

If more specialized treatment is needed, Dr. Shama can make a quick referral to other doctors.

The urgent care is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

There's also another location in northeast Fresno, which is also open on Saturdays.

Sierra Pacific accepts most PPOs and Medicare.

