Proposed bill could ban security line skipping services from California airports

The bill would ban companies like CLEAR from operating at California airports unless they utilize their own security lines

SAN FRANCISCO -- Is it OK for people to pay to skip security lines at the airport? Two state lawmakers say no, and they're proposing a bill to change the way third-party security screening companies like CLEAR work.

CLEAR allows people to pay to verify their identity at a kiosk then be escorted past people waiting in the TSA security lines.

If the new bill passes, it would ban companies like CLEAR from operating at California airports unless they utilize their own security lines.

Some air travel experts say the change could mean added work for the TSA.

This bill is still a long way from becoming law. It goes before the state Senate Transportation Committee Tuesday.

If it passes, there it would have to go through several more steps before making it to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk.

