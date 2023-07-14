If you've dreamed of being your own boss-- funding is available to help start your business.

Grants up to $25,000 available for Fresno small businesses

The city of Fresno has been promoting the Small Business Growth Fund.

It's offered through the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Etsy and Progressive.

Depending on your needs, you could be awarded anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000 dollars to help give your business goal a boost.

Eligibility requirements include making less than $1 million in 2022.

The deadline to apply is July 21 by 3 p.m.

To apply, click here.