Small Business Spotlight: Hank's Swank in Fresno County

Hank's Swank Par 3 Golf course in Fresno County just celebrated 40 years of serving the Valley.

Hank's Swank Par 3 Golf course in Fresno County just celebrated 40 years of serving the Valley.

Hank's Swank Par 3 Golf course in Fresno County just celebrated 40 years of serving the Valley.

Hank's Swank Par 3 Golf course in Fresno County just celebrated 40 years of serving the Valley.

Hank's Swank Par 3 Golf course in Fresno County just celebrated 40 years of serving the Valley.

The course on East Olive and Fowler is fondly known as the 'blue collar country club.'

"We get the regular joes that come out after work that still have their work clothes on and come and hit balls and play the golf course. come have a ball you don't have to dress up out her," said Hank Bocchini Jr., owner of Hank's Swank.

There are no membership fees.

"You can get a small bucket of balls we have loaner clubs you don't have to get involved with spending too much money you can come and hit a couple of balls and putt for free and get the feel of golf," said Bocchini Jr.

Hank's Swank is where some of the greats got their start.

"You know, they say, 'Are you the owner?' I say, It owns me a lot more than I own it," said Boccini Jr.

While giving us a tour of the greens, Hank said he designed it, but he wasn't the builder.

"That first winter, Fresno got 36 inches of rain so all the work that we did on the golf course was washed away and that is what made the golf course," Bocchini Jr. explained.

"God did it. Put grass on it and here we are."

"We're where everyone starts. Where the people who come after work you'll see everyone in their uniforms in their work boots and that's just who comes out that's our people," said Jessi Fox, manager and Hank's granddaughter.

Fox is a testament to the lasting family legacy, one she and family are continuing.

"We've got funny reels about the golf course we've got behind the scenes stuff how my grandpa kinda got this place started. were doing tips were showing our merchandise," said Fox.

They plan to open a farm stand and an online shop where you can buy merchandise and used clubs.

The 40th celebration was such a success, Bocchini Jr. and family will be hosting parties and games.

The next event is in October.

You can keep up with them on Instagram for their calendar of events.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.