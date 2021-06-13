Bakery in River Park celebrates grand opening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Small Cakes in River Park finally got to have a grand opening.The bakery was finally able to celebrate its official grand opening on Saturday.Small Cakes opened its doors in June of last year, but could not have a proper opening celebration due to the pandemic restrictions.Small Cakes is a part of a franchise, but is family-owned and operated.All of the desserts are made fresh onsite, as well as the ice cream.The owner says her cupcakes have a unique, fresh flavor."These cupcakes are muffin-sized, they are all made fresh every single moment," said owner Sukhi Nahal.The event on Saturday included the deal - buy three cupcakes and get one free. It also featured face painting, balloon animals, henna, and a DJ.