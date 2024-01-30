1 killed in small plane crash in Northern California, officials say

CONCORD, Calif. -- One person has died following a small plane crash Tuesday in Concord, California, officials confirmed.

The Van's R-V-6 aircraft was found in the road near Buchanan Field Airport.

According to FlightAware, a plane with the tail number that's matching the one in the crash was doing a maneuver called touch-and-go.

The fire department says they also heard reports of that prior to the crash, and it appears this plane did nosedive shortly after taking off. Buchanan Airfield is a few blocks away from the scene.

The person who was killed was the sole occupant of the plane.

"It had just taken off from the airport," said Contra Costa Fire Batt. Chief Kevin Platt. I've heard conflicting reports that it was doing touch-and-gos or had taken off several times already, I don't know. But this time it had just taken off and it took what was reported to us as an abrupt nosedive."

There was significant damage in and around the area where it crashed.

The FAA and NTSB are now investigating the crash.