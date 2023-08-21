Police investigating possible smash-and-grab at northeast Fresno business

Police are investigating after a possible robbery attempt at a business in northeast Fresno.

Officers were called out at about 3:30 am Monday to the Wine Barrel liquor and cigar store near Save Mart at Champlain and Perrin.

They arrived to find the glass in front of the store smashed with the door pushed back several feet.

The driver had left the scene before police arrived.

It's not yet known if anything was taken from the store.

Police will be looking at the store's surveillance cameras, and others in the shopping center, to help them try to identify the driver.