Lowering temperatures and snow levels in Central California

The spring storm moving through Thursday and Friday is causing both our temperatures and snow levels to drop.

The spring storm moving through Thursday and Friday is causing both our temperatures and snow levels to drop.

The spring storm moving through Thursday and Friday is causing both our temperatures and snow levels to drop.

The spring storm moving through Thursday and Friday is causing both our temperatures and snow levels to drop.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The spring storm moving through Thursday and Friday is causing both our temperatures and snow levels to drop.

The California Highway Patrol is gearing up for a busy day ahead as we expect more snow on the roads.

"We are going to be checking for snow chains as you go up to the higher elevations," California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas said.

"Typically, it's around the top of the four lane as you go up the 168, but again it just depends on how low that snow is going to be falling."

The CHP says it's best to postpone any trips as we get this storm moving through, but if you have to travel, be prepared.

"Take a go-bag or an emergency kit, extra warm clothes, maybe some food if you happen to get stranded in those higher elevations because of quick snowfall," Salas explained.

While we have lowering snow levels, we are also seeing a drop in our temperatures-- causing issues for people's health and allergies.

Dr. Praveen Buddiga, Allergy & Immunology Specialist-says his phones have been ringing constantly with the temperature drop.

"Whenever we see a sudden change in temperature, especially going from warm to cold, the barometric pressure increases, which causes increased swelling in your tissues," Dr. Buddiga explained.

There are at home tricks to help with the pattern change.

"For pressure changes, the best thing that really helps is taking an antihistamine or basically doing some deep breathing exercises," Dr. Buddiga said.

For those like Marsha Reyes who have struggled with allergies for years in the valley, and weather changes just worsens the symptoms-there are more chances for relief.

"If you've tried everything that you can at home and over the counter and you've exhausted all of that and it's not working, you can get relief and this is one of those avenues that I've found coming and actually seeing an allergist and immunologist," Reyes said.

Dr. Buddiga suggested that people struggling with the change in weather wear warmer clothes or try some home remedies like local honey, tea or a nasal saline rinse.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.