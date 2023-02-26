Highway 168 at bottom of 4-lane remains closed due to heavy snow

The snowfall continues to impact travel to Shaver Lake and China Peak.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The snowfall continues to impact travel to Shaver Lake and China Peak.

Anyone with plans to head to the mountains Saturday ran into road barricades at Highway 168 and Lodge Road at the bottom of the four-lane.

"We have experienced just a heavy dump of snow all the way up - up into Huntington Lake," said Mike Salas, a California Highway Patrol spokesman. "So as you can imagine, travel is next to impossible."

CHP, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Caltrans are working to assist anyone who needs to leave the Shaver Lake or China Peak areas.

"Westbound traffic coming out of Shaver Lake, at this point, is able to get down but they will not be able to go back up at this point," said Elizabeth Yelton, a Caltrans spokeswoman.

Caltrans workers spent most of Saturday plowing the highway.

However, the snow also created challenges for their plows.

An ABC30 Insider sent video showing a front loader pulling out a Caltrans snowplow after it got stuck on Highway 168, west of China Peak.

CHP worked with CalTrans to help more than 20 stranded cars. Orange cones were placed on unoccupied cars. However, some cars had people inside.

"Some of them were there for several hours before we were able to get them," said Salas.

The closure also impacted China Peak Mountain Resort, which was closed Saturday.

President Tim Cohee remains hopeful Highway 168 will reopen Sunday, so skiers can safely get to the resort and enjoy the fresh powder.

"We dug out today. We got our parking lots ready," said Cohee. "So we had a day to prepare for tomorrow, after one of the fastest, biggest storms we've seen in a long time."

More snow is expected to fall overnight.

According to Caltrans, unless there is a serious break in the storm, the highway won't reopen until possibly Sunday. However, that could get pushed back if road conditions still aren't safe for drivers.

"Non essential travel, if you're able to, please wait," Yelton said. "It puts a burden on the resources in the area."

When Highway 168 does reopen, officials urge drivers to be prepared with chains, drive slow and give plows enough room to work.