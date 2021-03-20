magic of storytelling

5,000 books donated to Fresno Unified School District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little Disney magic put a smile on kids' faces at King Elementary School in southwest Fresno.

It was all part of Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign!

ABC30, Disney, First Book and Educational Employees Credit Union all worked together to donate 5,000 books to Fresno Unified.

More than 600 students at King Elementary will receive a free book to read. Five other schools in the district will also receive books.

Administrators say the book campaign is especially important right now -- as most kids still don't have access to public libraries.

The students at King Elementary couldn't wait to get their hands on some brand new books.

Since 2000, Disney has donated millions of books to "First Book," a nonprofit organization that provides new books, educational resources, and other essentials to educators serving children in need.

Educators and nonprofits are encouraged to sign up for discounted books through First Book.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
