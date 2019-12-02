Amazon pulls Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments

Amazon is pulling some Christmas ornaments from its website because the items had images of the former Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz.The products included tree decorations, a bottle opener and a mouse pad - all displaying scenes where mass killings happened in World War II.Poland's Auschwitz Memorial tweeted about the merchandise, calling for Amazon to remove the items from its website.Amazon did remove the products that were offered by third-party sellers.In a statement, Amazon said, "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account."The Auschwitz Memorial is now pushing other retailers to get rid of the products.