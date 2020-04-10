Clovis residents could be fined $1,000 for not following social distancing guidelines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the number of people infected with the coronavirus rising the Valley, Clovis city officials added new regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19.Thursday, the city announced residents who choose not to follow the governor's shelter-in-place order or social distancing guidelines from the department of public health would face fines.The Director of Emergency Services in Clovis added the new emergency orders, now saying there will not be a warning for those who do not adhere to the regulations.Residents can be fined $1,000 per violation.