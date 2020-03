FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno FAX buses are limiting their passenger loads to ten people or less starting Wednesday, March 18, due to the coronavirus outbreak.The department said buses with 30, 45 and 60-minute intervals will not have passenger limits during peak morning and evening hours.It was not immediately clear how long the new restrictions would last.The department is one of many Fresno agencies taking precautions to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. See a full list here