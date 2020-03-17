Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How Central California hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19

Health officials say the infected patient is feeling better and recovering, adding that they are closely monitoring his condition and are instructing him to take his temperature tw

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the battle against the novel coronavirus, Central Valley agencies, hospitals, businesses, non-profits, and recreational venues have announced changes to the way they operate, from closures and cancellations to changes in visitor policies. Their goal is to limit the gathering of people and thus slow the spread of COVID-19.

HOSPITALS AND OTHER HEALTHCARE CENTERS



Kaweah Delta Medical Center

Starting March 13, patients will be limited to one visitor at a time in the building and no children will be allowed to visit patients. Only one visitor will be allowed in the Emergency Department at a time per patient, and they must not exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. No visitors will be allowed in the Transitional Care Subacute Units. The hospital is ceasing volunteer services and has canceled all events. Regular visiting hours will continue.

Valley Children's Hospital

Valley Children's Hospital has changed its visitor policy and is allowing only parents, guardians or direct caregivers to enter into the hospital with patients. In the emergency department, only one parent or guardian is allowed in per child.

Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding coronavirus grow

Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Hospital

Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Hospital are allowing only one visitor per patient until further notice.

John C. Fremont Healthcare District

The hospital in Mariposa is implementing several screening measures. Anyone arriving will be questioned about symptoms in the driveway, and at several stages upon entering. The hospital has created a 'drive-through' screening area where people's temperature will be taken and they will be asked about respiratory symptoms. These changes start on Monday, March 16.

Powell Pediatric Dentistry

Powell Pediatric Dentistry is limiting dental visits to emergency care only.

  • Valley health officials working to ease public tension with Coronavirus


    • UTILITIES



    PG&E

    Pacific Gas and Electric has put a moratorium on disconnecting services for those who cannot pay their bills. The company said it will not disconnect electricity and gas for people who are unable to pay their utility bills.

    Comcast

    For 60 days, the company is giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge, and will not disconnect customers' internet service or charge them late fees if can't pay their bills during this period.

    GOVERNMENT AGENCIES



    Fresno County services

    Fresno County is suspending wedding ceremonies and limiting marriage license applicants to the couple only. It is also recommending that Fictitious Business Name filings be submitted via U.S. Mail only.

    Valley Air District

    The Valley Air District is asking people not to come to their District offices, if possible, and to call them instead. They are rescheduling all public meetings or holding them by teleconference or video-teleconference.

    Fresno County Jail

    The Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims has suspended all in-person and video conference visitations at the three Fresno County Jail facilities in downtown Fresno effective immediately. There's no time table when the restrictions will be lifted. The suspension applies to the general public, program officials, religious groups and tour groups.

    Kingsburg City Hall

    The Kingsburg City Hall will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17. To make utility payments, you can pay online, mail or drop a check at City Hall, or call 559-897-5821.

    BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS AND NON-PROFITS



    Break the Barriers

    Break the Barriers will be shut down until April 13.

    GB3

    The gym has suspended aerobic classes, although its locations are still open.

  • PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills amid COVID-19 concerns
  • Valley schools, businesses making extra cleaning efforts amid Coronavirus outbreak
  • Valley churches take extra safety measures amid COVID-19 concerns


    • RECREATION



    RELATED: Coronavirus update: List of Central California events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

    Fresno Chaffee Zoo

    Fresno County Manager Wilma Quan announced that the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will close close until the end of March, effective immediately. "This difficult step is necessary to protect the health and safety of our patrons and our zoo staff," Quan said.

    Monterey Bay Aquarium

    The aquarium will remain closed to visitors through at least March 27, during which period its facilities will undergo deep-cleaning. Those who have tickets to visit the aquarium can contact the aquarium at 831-648-4800 to reschedule their visit or get their ticket cost refunded.

  • Monterey Bay Aquarium to shut down temporarily to prevent COVID-19 spread


    • Table Mountain Casino

    The Table Mountain Casino will be closed starting Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. through the end of the month. All of the employees' pay rates and benefits will be honored during the closure.

    Alterra Mountain Company

    Alterra Mountain Company will suspend all activity at their 15 North American Ski resorts starting on Sunday, March 15. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, and Big Bear Mountain Resort are in California.

  • Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms, moves to drive-thru, takeout amid coronavirus concerns
  • Disney World, Disneyland to close temporarily in response to coronavirus threat
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessfresnomercedtularevisaliamariposacloviscoronavirus
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Fresno State adjusting to new learning style amid COVID-19 outbreak
    COVID-19 forcing Valley homeless organizations to make changes
    At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place
    Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
    Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
    Former Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko dies at 54
    US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
    Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
    Fresno State adjusting to new learning style amid COVID-19 outbreak
    Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County
    Show More
    Merced schools to provide meals and resources during upcoming closures
    COVID-19 forcing Valley homeless organizations to make changes
    Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
    Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck
    Fresno State student styles fellow students for success
    More TOP STORIES News