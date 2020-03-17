Coronavirus: How Central California hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19

HOSPITALS AND OTHER HEALTHCARE CENTERS
Kaweah Delta Medical Center
Starting March 13, patients will be limited to one visitor at a time in the building and no children will be allowed to visit patients. Only one visitor will be allowed in the Emergency Department at a time per patient, and they must not exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. No visitors will be allowed in the Transitional Care Subacute Units. The hospital is ceasing volunteer services and has canceled all events. Regular visiting hours will continue.
Valley Children's Hospital
Valley Children's Hospital has changed its visitor policy and is allowing only parents, guardians or direct caregivers to enter into the hospital with patients. In the emergency department, only one parent or guardian is allowed in per child.
Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding coronavirus grow
Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Hospital
Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Hospital are allowing only one visitor per patient until further notice.
John C. Fremont Healthcare District
The hospital in Mariposa is implementing several screening measures. Anyone arriving will be questioned about symptoms in the driveway, and at several stages upon entering. The hospital has created a 'drive-through' screening area where people's temperature will be taken and they will be asked about respiratory symptoms. These changes start on Monday, March 16.
Powell Pediatric Dentistry
Powell Pediatric Dentistry is limiting dental visits to emergency care only.
UTILITIES
PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric has put a moratorium on disconnecting services for those who cannot pay their bills. The company said it will not disconnect electricity and gas for people who are unable to pay their utility bills.
Comcast
For 60 days, the company is giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge, and will not disconnect customers' internet service or charge them late fees if can't pay their bills during this period.
GOVERNMENT AGENCIES
Fresno County services
Fresno County is suspending wedding ceremonies and limiting marriage license applicants to the couple only. It is also recommending that Fictitious Business Name filings be submitted via U.S. Mail only.
Valley Air District
The Valley Air District is asking people not to come to their District offices, if possible, and to call them instead. They are rescheduling all public meetings or holding them by teleconference or video-teleconference.
Fresno County Jail
The Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims has suspended all in-person and video conference visitations at the three Fresno County Jail facilities in downtown Fresno effective immediately. There's no time table when the restrictions will be lifted. The suspension applies to the general public, program officials, religious groups and tour groups.
Kingsburg City Hall
The Kingsburg City Hall will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17. To make utility payments, you can pay online, mail or drop a check at City Hall, or call 559-897-5821.
BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS AND NON-PROFITS
Break the Barriers
Break the Barriers will be shut down until April 13.
GB3
The gym has suspended aerobic classes, although its locations are still open.
RECREATION
Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno County Manager Wilma Quan announced that the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will close close until the end of March, effective immediately. "This difficult step is necessary to protect the health and safety of our patrons and our zoo staff," Quan said.
Monterey Bay Aquarium
The aquarium will remain closed to visitors through at least March 27, during which period its facilities will undergo deep-cleaning. Those who have tickets to visit the aquarium can contact the aquarium at 831-648-4800 to reschedule their visit or get their ticket cost refunded.
Table Mountain Casino
The Table Mountain Casino will be closed starting Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. through the end of the month. All of the employees' pay rates and benefits will be honored during the closure.
Alterra Mountain Company
Alterra Mountain Company will suspend all activity at their 15 North American Ski resorts starting on Sunday, March 15. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, and Big Bear Mountain Resort are in California.