Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory; violators could face fines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has extended its shelter-in-place order until May 6th and has now declared the order mandatory for all residents and businesses within city limits.City officials say the order goes into effect Saturday, April 11th, at 12:01 am.Residents and businesses that do not comply with the new order could be fined. However, Mayor Brand said enforcement would likely be limited to those putting the public in danger or repeat offenders. Fines could be up to a maximum of $1,000.The city said essential business will now only be allowed to have 50% capacity in their buildings at a time to increase social distancing and slow the spread of the virus.Fresno first issued its shelter-in-place on March 18th.