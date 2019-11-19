vigil

'It should have been me, not you': Grieving families, community hold vigil for mass shooting victims

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It should have been me, it should have been me, not you."

Neng Xiong has only felt pain since Sunday night.

"Son, wake up."

His heart desperately yearns for his nephew, 38-year-old Kou Xiong, who he called son.

Kou and three others, 23-year-old Xy Lee, 31-year-old Phia Vang and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao, were gunned down.

"They are good husbands, good dads and good leaders in our community," said Paula Yang, the family's spokesperson.

The four men, along with nearly 30 other people, were at a football watch party at a home near Lamona and Sandau. Fresno Police say at least two armed suspects entered the backyard and started shooting, killing the men and sending six other to the hospital.

Less than 24-hours later, friends, family, and members of the Hmong community came together to find solace in numbers.

Family members poured their hearts out as they spoke about the four men who were killed in Sunday night's mass shooting.



Emotions were high as Kou's five-year-old daughter Alovena expressed her love for her father.

Family spokesperson and community activist Paula Yang said, just like everyone, Alovena is going through a tough time.

"She was just looking out the window patio, and that is where her daddy was gunned down, she just stood looked out the window and cried," Yang said.

Three of the men killed were well-known performers in the Hmong community.

Lee was a well-known singer, locally and worldwide. Vang was also an artist who went by the name J-Vang, and Thao was a rising artist.

RELATED: 'This is a critical time for our community': Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers

"All of our family is hurting from left to right each family," Yang said.

Loved ones know nothing will bring the victims back, but hopefully, they can find comfort with those responsible in police custody.

"We really have lost a lot already, so I am asking that they just come forward to law enforcement and just resolve this tension," Yang said.

Yang tells Action News they're now searching for a place to host the four victims' funerals and are asking for the communities help.

In Hmong culture the funeral services last three days and three nights ending with the burial.

Family have also set up a GoFundMe Account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno east centralcrimemass shootingvigilfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIGIL
Beloved track coach's daughter joins hundreds to celebrate his life
'It's senseless': Family, friends of Selma murder victim demands justice
Loved ones hold candlelit vigil for Sikh community leader Guddi Sidhu
Community holds vigil for Texas deputy with ties to the Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police form gang task force in wake of deadly mass shooting
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Fresno Co. coroner identifies 4 killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Mass Shooting: Other homes hit by gunfire in past weeks, neighbor says
Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers
Visalia to consider banning sales of vape products
Man accused of assaulting Clovis grandfather pleads not guilty in court
Show More
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molestation case
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
Yosemite High student arrested for bringing gun to school, deputies say
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
More TOP STORIES News