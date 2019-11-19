'It should have been me, not you': Grieving families, community hold vigil for mass shooting victims

Neng Xiong has only felt pain since Sunday night.
"Son, wake up."
His heart desperately yearns for his nephew, 38-year-old Kou Xiong, who he called son.
Kou and three others, 23-year-old Xy Lee, 31-year-old Phia Vang and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao, were gunned down.
"They are good husbands, good dads and good leaders in our community," said Paula Yang, the family's spokesperson.
The four men, along with nearly 30 other people, were at a football watch party at a home near Lamona and Sandau. Fresno Police say at least two armed suspects entered the backyard and started shooting, killing the men and sending six other to the hospital.
Less than 24-hours later, friends, family, and members of the Hmong community came together to find solace in numbers.
Emotions were high as Kou's five-year-old daughter Alovena expressed her love for her father.
Family spokesperson and community activist Paula Yang said, just like everyone, Alovena is going through a tough time.
"She was just looking out the window patio, and that is where her daddy was gunned down, she just stood looked out the window and cried," Yang said.
Three of the men killed were well-known performers in the Hmong community.
Lee was a well-known singer, locally and worldwide. Vang was also an artist who went by the name J-Vang, and Thao was a rising artist.
"All of our family is hurting from left to right each family," Yang said.
Loved ones know nothing will bring the victims back, but hopefully, they can find comfort with those responsible in police custody.
"We really have lost a lot already, so I am asking that they just come forward to law enforcement and just resolve this tension," Yang said.
Yang tells Action News they're now searching for a place to host the four victims' funerals and are asking for the communities help.
In Hmong culture the funeral services last three days and three nights ending with the burial.
Family have also set up a GoFundMe Account.