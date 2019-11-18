crime

Fresno Mass Shooting: 10 shot, 4 dead, as gunman opens fire on family watching football, suspects still at large

By ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least ten people have been shot, and four are dead after Fresno Police say at least two suspects opened fire as a family gathered at an east central Fresno home Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home on Lamona Avenue near Ceasar Avenue, located about three blocks south of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport at 7:48 pm on Sunday.



Fresno Police say around 30 people were at the house having a party to watch a football game on television. The gathering was described as peaceful and quiet before the shots rang out.

Investigators say that at least two suspects entered the backyard from the side of the house and opened fire, using semi-automatic pistols, on the 16 men that were in the yard. The people in the yard say they did not see the suspects, only flashes of light from the guns. Because of that, Fresno Police have not been able to provide a description of the suspects.

RELATED: 'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting

The other people inside the home, which included women and children, were not injured.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall says the shooting was not random and noted that some of the members attending the party were linked to a "disturbance" last week, also described as a fight, but was vague on the details of that prior incident. It is also not clear if this shooting is connected to a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno early Sunday morning, but investigators are looking into that possibility.

Chief Hall also said that there is no evidence at this time to suggest that anyone who lived at the residence is associated with a gang. He added that the people who lived at the house have been very cooperative, and no weapons were found at the home after the shooting.

On Sunday night, five of the victims were taken to be treated at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno, and one victim was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center in northeast Fresno for treatment. Hospital officials say of the shooting victims, two are in critical condition, three are in critical but stable condition. A bullet grazed another victim.

EMBED More News Videos

6 people were shot, injured and transported to Community Regional Medical Center and St. Agnes Medical Center. The latest on their conditions:



When officers arrived, they found three people who had already died from their injuries. The fourth victim died at a hospital.

Pao Yang, a Hmong community representative and CEO of The Fresno Center, said that two of the victims are well-known singers in the Hmong community.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the ages of the men killed range from 23 to 40.



The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced late Sunday night that it would be sending agents from its San Francisco field office to assist in the investigation of the shooting.



Fresno Mayor Lee Brand released a statement in response to the mass shooting:
"My prayers go out to the victims and their families, along with the promise that those responsible for this horrific crime will face the full force of justice. The City of Fresno will not tolerate this type of violence in any of our neighborhoods. We will add whatever resources that are necessary to find those responsible. This senseless tragedy does not define us - rather, our response and unity as a community will and I have complete confidence in our collective resolve."

California State Senator Andreas Borgeas responded to the shooting on Twitter:



Fresno prosecutor and mayoral candidate Andrew Janz also tweeted:



The Central California Blood Center is asking all eligible donors in the Central Valley to donate blood at their local donation center. It says Sunday night's mass shooting "gravely" impacted blood inventory.

To find a donation center near you click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.
(mobile users tap here for form)
