FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grocery stores in the Valley are now offering special hours to help seniors and other vulnerable customers shop safely during the coronavirus outbreak.
STATE FOODS SUPERMARKET
Starting Wednesday, March 18, State Foods Supermarkets will open an hour early to service seniors, pregnant women and those with disabilities.
These groups can purchase what they need from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
WHOLE FOODS MARKET
Starting on Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Food Markets stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are over the age of 60, one hour before opening to the public.
In addition, the stores will close two hours to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.
DOLLAR GENERAL
Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.
Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
VALLARTA STORES
Vallarta stores announced they will be open from seven until eight each morning starting Wednesday, only for seniors, pregnant women and customers with disabilities.
TARGET
Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.
The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."
BITWISE INDUSTRIES
Bitwise Industries announced Sunday it will deliver groceries to those who are sick and seniors in Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.
Those in need of grocery assistance can send their name, address and shopping list to groceries@bitwiseindustries.com or call 559-460-7809.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Valley grocery stores offer special hours, delivery for senior shoppers
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News