community

Group gathers in Fresno denouncing hate against Asian Americans, domestic violence

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid a growing cry to "Stop Asian Hate" across the nation, women from all walks of life gathered in southeast Fresno Saturday to empower each other and denounce hate and violence.

"It is very important for us women to unite and be together and stand as one," said Parlier Mayor Alma Beltran.

The event coordinated by Hmong Women Today of Fresno focused on several issues.

Many spoke out against the hate crimes being committed against Asian Americans after a deadly shooting spree in Atlanta, Georgia, that left eight people dead.

RELATED: Young Asian Americans speak up against violence, harassment

Authorities say the gunman targeted three spas. Six of the victims were of Asian descent.

"This is the time where we as a community need to step up and not let government do the work. It is our responsibility to step up and look out for each other," said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbi Singh-Allen.

Domestic violence was also a topic of discussion.

Earlier this week, a member of the Hmong community, and a mother of six, was murdered by her husband in central Fresno, police say.

Representatives with the Marjaree Mason Center say domestic violence has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic.



Mayor Singh-Allen said we all need to be the catalyst for change.

"It is something that is plaguing a lot of our communities, and as a Punjabi American, it is something that I pay close attention to within my own culture and community as well," Mayor Singh-Allen said.

Representatives with Hmong Woman Today of Fresno are now trying to grow their group.

They're encouraging women from all backgrounds to join their cause so they can create a strong support network.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno southeastsocietyasian americaneventscommunitywomen
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
A football tribute to Hanford siblings killed in stabbing
Brewery owners file appeal to stop Tower Theatre sale
Action News Morning Update
Fresno artist paints mural of murdered street vendor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno
1 shot in central Fresno, police investigating
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
A football tribute to Hanford siblings killed in stabbing
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Show More
Mysterious disease killing young bears in Sierra
Woman stabbed during fight in downtown Fresno
9-year-old girl dies after attempt to cross Rio Grande
In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key
Mayor Dyer cleaning up homeless encampments
More TOP STORIES News