church

Local churches adjusting to less donations during COVID-19 pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday services are taking shape in different ways.

Congregations that once filled pews are now filling parking lots for drive-thru communion. Other congregants are opting for online service.

RELATED: Fresno church holding drive-by communion amid COVID-19

"It's crazy streaming the service," says North Park Community Church Pastor Bob Willis. "I mean, the hardest thing in the world is talking to an empty room."

Willis moved his Sunday service to the website. Even though his view from the alter has changed, he keeps a reminder of each member of the church while speaking.

"This gives us a tool to stay connected even when we're not together," he said.

He says donations are 75 to 85 percent of normal, but there are other churches feeling the impacts of social distancing even more.

"Giving is the lifeblood of the church," Willis said. "Without that, we couldn't do what we want to do. If you read through the New Testament, there were people who supported Jesus and his disciples. They even needed money to do ministry."

In a poll conducted by the National Association of Evangelicals, more than six out of 10 churches are seeing offers on the decline.

"There's roughly a third that saw a 10 to 29 percent drop, so churches are having to adjust," says State of the Plate Spokesperson Brian Kluth.

RELATED: Merced County Sheriff and pastor find common ground after citation

While the State of the Plate survey found roughly half of the churches polled saw two to five times more attendance in online viewing, 22 percent saw a drop of 30-50 percent in donations.

"Obviously the big concern is are they going to be able to pay their pastor, pay their staff," Willis said. "That's why we have a Bless Your Pastor movement, and we give churches free materials and ways to take care of their staff.

Churches also use donations for missionary work, benefiting vulnerable populations in town and around the world.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnocoronavirus californiacoronaviruschurchdonationscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH
Merced County Sheriff and pastor find common ground after citation
Some local churches considering drive-in services with new policy change
Merced County pastor cited for large gathering on Easter Sunday
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pet grooming salons in Clovis can now open from Monday
Central California coronavirus cases
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
CHP citing people for parking illegally near Fresno County lakes
1 killed in crash on Nees and Chestnut in northeast Fresno
Hanford Police, Kings County Sheriff's Office track down suspect with multiple charges
Man stabbed multiple times near his central Fresno home, expected to survive
Show More
Fresno family makes thousands of masks, gifts them to community
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
Four men arrested, accused of shooting multiple Merced houses
Heat wave draws tens of thousands to southern California beaches
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
More TOP STORIES News