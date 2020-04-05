Coronavirus

Fresno church holding drive-by communion amid COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People's Church in Northeast Fresno is allowing its congregation to continue to receive communion - while following state guidelines.

The church held its second drive-thru communion today at Cedar and Fir Avenues.

Staff members lined the streets with signs to tell people about the service.

Cars would follow the trail, and go to one of four areas that all had a pastor.

They would give the driver their communion with pre-packaged wafers and grape juice through the window.

Drivers were able to pray with the pastors through slightly lowered windows as well.

"It's an opportunity to maintain all of the laws, all of the rules of the land, all the social distancing and at the same sense help people remember Jesus in the middle of all this," said pastor Brad Liebe.

The church plans to hold more events like this one throughout the pandemic.

The next one will be next week on Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
