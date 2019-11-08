michael jackson

Iconic socks from Michael Jackson's first moonwalk up for auction

You could walk away with Michael Jackson's socks from his first on-stage moonwalk.

But it will cost you plenty.

The socks are going up for auction - and the auction house, called 'Gotta Have Rock and Roll,' estimates the pair will go for upwards of $2 million.

That's $1 million per sock!

The self-proclaimed "King of Pop" wore the custom-made, crystal-covered socks at the legendary "Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever" TV special in 1983.

The online auction kicks off Wednesday, November 13, and bidding starts at $100,000.

Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichael jacksonauction
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MICHAEL JACKSON
Michael Jackson tributes flow on 10th death anniversary
Michael Jackson's sons start YouTube series
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Local restaurant honoring Michael Jackson in 3-day tribute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old girl in custody after man found dead, tied to bed inside home
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County
4 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 2 hours
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Drugs are to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives
1,600 customers without power in Kings County after car crashes into pole
Show More
Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre
Woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich
Authorities searching for car burglary suspect in northwest Fresno
Windows smashed at northwest Fresno CVS Pharmacy
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
More TOP STORIES News