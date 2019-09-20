Society

Military warning people to not approach Area 51 to 'see them aliens'

RACHEL, Nevada -- Storm Area 51 is underway in Southern Nevada

As many as 15,000 people are expected to descend on the tiny towns of Rachel and Hiko for special events celebrating the military research site.

RELATED: 'Storm Area 51' viral Facebook event attendees could face extreme temperatures, wild animals

Area 51 has long fueled fascination about extraterrestrial life, UFOs and conspiracy theories.

The whole thing started as an internet joke, inviting people to "see them aliens." The military is taking the whole thing seriously.

The Air Force has issued stern warnings for people not to approach the Nevada Test and Training Range, where Area 51 is located.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadawhat's trendingaccuweatherbuzzworthyeventsu.s. & worldufoair force
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death
Show More
Prosecutors charge Ed Buck in man's OD death in WeHo
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla
Mom fights to improve mental health care after son dies of suicide
UFOs are real, US Navy says
More TOP STORIES News