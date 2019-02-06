The video is only 10 seconds. It shows a student at Clovis East High School taken down by a campus officer Wednesday afternoon.The student is a freshman, and in the video, you can see his hands in a fist and even struggling with the officers after being taken down.It happened during the lunch hour, and we spoke with the student who witnessed it unfold.He did not want to show his face on camera but says it started when two other students were getting ready to fight."Campus police showed up, and then they separated the two," he said.Meantime, that unidentified student says the student in the video was leaning on the campus police cart.And that is when he says campus officers showed up, asking the student to step away.The video that Action News obtained shows a portion of that exchange."A cop grabbed him and tried to cuff him, and he is resisting pulling his arms away, and it just escalated from there and then another cop came grabbed him by his neck and slammed him," the student witness said.A parent we spoke who also did not want to show her face was clearly upset by what took place at her child's school."When I seen this video I was so upset I was like this poor kid you know it breaks my heart because what if he would have hit his head and something it terrifies me to send my son to school," she said.In a statement, Clovis Unified School District said in part:While this mom questions if additional footage can explain the incident, she says she doubts it will change the fact that she believes excessive force was used on a teenager.The student involved was not able to speak on camera but he did message Action News saying he is upset about what happened and feels it could have been handled a lot better.For now, Clovis Unified is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident before the officer returns to duty on the campus.