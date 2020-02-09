New cookie donor program helps Girl Scouts reach their goals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cookie Season is here and it's off to a strong start.Girl Scouts have officially started setting up in front of local businesses. Their goal is to sell outThanks to the new Cookie Donor Buyout Program, two lucky troops were able to do that Saturday."It was a great way to start our Saturday morning, that's for sure," says Market Manager for Fresno Visalia Program Marisa Moorie. "What we were really looking most forward to was the look on the girl's faces when we walked up and see how excited and proud that they were."The Cookie Donor Buyout Program allows businesses to buy out the entire booth to support the girls.This is the first year this program is available here in the valley.