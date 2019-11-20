Society

Original Gerber baby celebrates 93rd birthday

Ann Turner Cook

Ann Turner Cook (Credit: Gerber)

The original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, is celebrating her 93rd birthday on Wednesday.

Cook was just 4 months old when her newborn face became famous.

In 1928, Gerber held a contest to find a face to represent their baby food advertising campaign.

According to the company's website, some artists submitted elaborate oil paintings, but one artist, Dorothy Hope Smith, an artist who specialized in children's portraits and who just happened to be Cook's neighbor, submitted a simple charcoal sketch and offered to elaborate on it if it was accepted.

Gerber executives said they couldn't resist the adorable baby face and selected the classic drawing as is.

Cook began appearing on Gerber products in 1928 and became the company's official trademark in 1931.

After growing up, Cook worked as an English teacher for most of her life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthdaybabyfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.
Jurors will start deliberating in Erika Sandoval trial on Wednesday
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Thieves snatch wiring from Fresno Co. school's air-conditioning units
Show More
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
FAX driver who killed pedestrian headed for trial
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
That $100 Kohl's coupon floating around social media sites is a scam
Merced middle school student arrested for making threat against school
More TOP STORIES News