Well-known TV host, Fresno State announcer Ray O'Canto dies at 60

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A well-known and respected TV host, and former Fresno State Bulldogs announcer, has passed away.
Ray O'Canto died at the age of 60 on Saturday. He was recently placed into hospice care after battling cancer for more than two months.
Action News spoke with Paul Loeffler, a close friend of O'Canto, over the phone. Loeffler said the two spent over six seasons announcing Bulldog baseball together, and losing him is a loss for everyone in the community.
"Through all the things that he did, his real gift was his ability to bring joy to others to light up a room to affirm to encourage to make people feel special," Loeffler told Action News over the phone. "And maybe that sounds cliché but that's a pretty unique gift especially to do it consistently over time."
Ray O'Canto owned an advertising business, and a husband and father. He grew up in Visalia and played baseball at Redwood High School before playing at the College of Sequoias and Fresno State.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family during this difficult time.
