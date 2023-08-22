The bicyclist who died after colliding with a semi-truck in southeast Fresno has been identified.

Bicyclist killed in crash with semi-truck in southeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The bicyclist who died after colliding with a semi-truck in southeast Fresno has been identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Daniel Reason of Fresno.

He was involved in a collision at about 12:30 pm Monday at Cedar and Kaviland Avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says Reason was on a mountain bike when he suddenly went off the sidewalk, turning into the path of trailers on the big rig.

He hit the rear axles and died from his injuries.

Officers notified school staff so they could let parents know about alternative pick-up sites.

Fortunately, no students were outside at the time of the crash.