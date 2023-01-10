Man arrested for December 2022 homicide at Fresno apartment complex, police say

The man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno has been identified.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno in December.

On Tuesday, Fresno police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Arthur Lopez for the murder of 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado.

The shooting happened on December 11 at the apartment complex on East Lane at Sylmar Avenues.

Officers say Coronado was visiting his girlfriend when he got into an argument with people in the parking lot.

That's when shots were fired, and Coronado was hit. He died at the scene.

Lopez was seen leaving an apartment complex on South Holly Avenue on January 9, where detectives arrested him.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.