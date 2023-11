The man charged in a deadly southeast Fresno shooting has been found guilty.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man charged in a deadly southeast Fresno shooting has been found guilty.

A verdict was handed down to Raymond Guido in court Tuesday morning.

He had been accused of first robbing 40-year-old, Luis Alberto Castillo, last December near Jackson and Turner Avenues and then shooting him to death.

The jury found Guido guilty of felony murder and robbery charges.

He's due back in court on February 8.