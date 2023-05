More than 2,600 customers without power in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 2,600 customers are without power in southeast Fresno.

The outage runs between Kings Canyon Road down to Jensen Avenue and from Clovis Avenue to Fowler Avenue.

We're also told some traffic lights are out in the area, so drivers are asked to take caution.

Power is expected to be restored around 9 am.

For more information, visit PG &E's outage map.