Reward increased for information on suspects in southeast Fresno strip mall fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The reward has increased in the search for the people who started a massive business fire in southeast Fresno.

On January 6, the fire broke out at about 4:30 am on Kings Canyon Road near Clovis Avenue.

Video shows two suspects breaking into the "Blenz Barber Lounge."

On Wednesday, Fresno Fire and Valley Crimestoppers increased the reward to $5,000.

Six businesses were damaged or destroyed, and nearly 50 people were left without a job.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Valley Crimestoppers at 498-STOP. You can stay anonymous.