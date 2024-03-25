47-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in southwest Fresno.

Early Saturday morning, officers found 47-year-old Ryan Lecour suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Modoc Street and Whitesbridge Avenue.

He died at the scene.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officers say they found shell cases and other pieces of evidence indicating the murder weapon was a handgun.

"We spoke to some folks at the scene who indicated they heard some type of verbal disturbance prior to the shots being fired," said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno police department.

Now, candles remain in that same alley where Lecour lost his life.

Richard Hicks has lived in this area for a year in a half and says this isn't normal.

"Its pretty quiet around here, except for holidays like 4th of July," said Hicks.

Authorities are now asking for video surveillance or any additional witnesses to come forward.

"This particular investigation is going to require a lot of assistance from our community, I can tell you that Mr. Lecour did happen to be a member of the unhoused community; however, we do not think that this was a random act of violence," Lt. Cervantes.

This is Fresno's seventh homicide this year.

