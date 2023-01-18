Pedestrian hit and killed by car in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in southwest Fresno.

It happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night on Elm and California Avenues.

Police say a woman was driving a Nissan Altima northbound on Elm when she hit the man while he was crossing California Avenue.

Police say it appears the driver could not avoid hitting the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the location and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say this is the seventh fatal traffic collision of the year in Fresno.