The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person dead in Southwest Fresno Sunday evening.

1 person killed, possible suspects in custody following Southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person dead in Southwest Fresno Sunday evening.

Multiple police officers and crime scene tape were visible near California Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Officers say two possible suspects were taken into custody after police did a pit maneuver on the vehicle.

Action News has reached out to the Fresno Police Department for more information about the incident.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.