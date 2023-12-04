WATCH LIVE

Man killed following stabbing in Southwest Fresno, 1 person detained

Monday, December 4, 2023 12:58AM
Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing that left one man dead in southwest Fresno Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing that left one man dead in southwest Fresno.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Eunice near Reverand Chester Riggins avenues.

Police say they found a man in his 40s with a stab wound and provided first aid.

The man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Officers say there was an altercation between two men that led up to the stabbing.

They are reviewing security camera footage and are speaking with several witnesses who were in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Fresno Police.

